Yapton and Ford Local History Group's photographic exhibition in the Village Hall

Yapton and Ford photographic exhibition goes ahead, despite annual show cancellation

Due to the severe weather warning, the Yapton Village Show was cancelled but the Yapton and Ford Local History Group’s photographic exhibition in the Village Hall went ahead as planned on Saturday.

The Yapton annual flower show has been resurrected, however, with a move of the event to Saturday, August 31. Show secretary David Donovan said: “The village hall and recreation ground were fortuitously available, so its on with the show.”

Amanda and Tracey Congdon
Amanda and Tracey Congdon
John Thomson and Allen Misselbrook
John Thomson and Allen Misselbrook
Yapton and Ford Local History Group's photographic exhibition in the Village Hall
Yapton and Ford Local History Group's photographic exhibition in the Village Hall
