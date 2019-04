A missing man from Yapton believed to have gone missing without his medication has been found safe.

Daniel Bocking, 33, was last seen at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 3, at his home in Yapton, police said.

A missing Yapton man has been found safe. Picture: Sussex Police

At the time, a police spokesman said: "He is dependent on medication and it is not believed he has taken any with him. Without this medication, Daniel can become confused by his surroundings."

The 33-year-old was found safe on Thursday evening, police said.