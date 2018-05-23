Yellow submarine will help support Chestnut Tree House

Five friends are taking part in a 1400 mile long journey in a restored car across France and Spain to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The team, known as The Benidorm Beatles, have been restoring and converting an old limo into a yellow submarine to enter the Benidorm or Bust 2018 car challenge.

Ady Young, Dean Dowsett, Chris Hawkes, Charli Brittain and Lou Meynen will be transported in the car, which they have named Rita, through Calais, Rouen, Tours, Le Mans, Biarritz and Madrid to arrive in Benidorm at the end of the four-day challenge.

All crew members taking part in the rally get medals, team certificates and there are trophies for the winners.

Lou Meynen, team member, said: “The team have covered all the costs for taking part in this event from entry fee, Rita’s purchase, car conversion, travel and accommodation.

“Every single penny you give will go directly to help contribute towards the phenomenal care the hospice provides to around 300 amazing children and young adults aged between zero to 19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions.”

The Benidorm Beatles are holding a charity bingo event at the Royal Sovereign Pub, Middle Street, Shoreham.

Rita will be unveiled for the crowd at the fundraising event, which will take place on Sunday from 6pm to 10.30pm.

The fundraising goal is for £10,000 to be raised for the hospice in Arundel.

Lou said: “Chestnut Tree House also offers support for the whole family including psychological and bereavement support, end of life and short break care and sibling support.

“It costs more than £3.5million each year to provide all the essential care services provided by Chestnut Tree House.

“Families are never charged for their care and less than 7p in every pound is funded by the government, so they rely on local generosity to help and support the people of Sussex.”

Nearly £2,000 of the team’s goal has already been raised.

To donate to The Benidorm Beatles charity fund, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benidormbeetles.