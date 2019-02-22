Yellow warning of fog issued across East and West Sussex

A yellow warning of fog has been issued across East and West Sussex.

The Met Office has warned drivers to be vigilant this morning (February 22) as dense fog is expected until about 10am.

Fog

The warning said travellers should prepare for longer journey times, including delays to bus and train services.

Higher areas of land are expected to be the worst affected.

A yellow warning is classified as a time where travellers have to 'be aware' and to expect severe weather.

The Met Office website gives the following advice for drivers travelling in fog:

- Avoid travel if possible

- Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect

- Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion

- Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves

- Do not hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security

- Watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement, road, car, etc. It can quickly form a layer of ice.