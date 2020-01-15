Young adult injured in Littlehampton collision

A young adult has been injured in a Littlehampton collision.

A police spokesman said: "Police attended a road traffic collision involving a car and a young adult which occurred in Highdown Drive, Littlehampton around 2.25pm on Wednesday (15 January).

Sussex Police

"The male pedestrian suffered head injuries and the ambulance service were made aware."

The air ambulance was spotted in the area this afternoon, but this is not why it was called out - police have confirmed that this is why.

A spokesman for the ambulance service has been approached for comment.