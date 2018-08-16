Another hospital needed in Littlehampton

As I worked in Littlehampton Hospital, I get asked if there will ever be a new one built. The answer is ‘no’, as the money went to two different hospitals.

It was always a dream to have the two houses that belonged to the hospital knocked down and a bigger hospital built right along to the pavement. But the houses were sold and flats built. What a shame that was.

Littlehampton Hospital was demolished in 2005

He had plans drawn up but they were turned down. What a wonderful boss he was.

We need a hospital but I can’t see us ever getting one.

Also, the people of the town would like to know where all the X-ray equipment has gone that we all helped pay for. It is still a mystery to me after all these years.

The council seems to spend our money on other things not so important. But not what our town needs.

Peggy Brassett, Granville Road, Littlehampton

