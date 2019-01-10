Brexit Leave voters chose what was ‘best for the United Kingdom’

77,251 minus 51,107 equals 26,144. The first figure represents the number of people in Adur and Arun who, according to John Munro (Herald online), were misled by what he called the tabloid press and incapable of making a reasoned choice at the referendum, and the last one the majority they had over the Remainers.

In other words people who read papers like, for example, the Sun, the Mail and the Mirror, were unable to think for themselves and simply did what a section of the press told them to do.

How insulting is that? Just because the result of the EU referendum went against his beliefs he now blames what he called the tabloid press for skewing the result, and considers that everyone who voted to leave, all 17,412,743 of them, were incapable of thinking for themselves.

This number included the residents of Adur, who voted by a majority of nearly ten per cent to leave, and those of Arun who had a majority of nearly 23,000 – hardly a close-run result.

He also stated that we have taken the 70 years of peace since the war for granted, implying that this has been all down to the European Union.

No, it has not. It has been due to the existence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), something that this country plays its full part in, unlike the vast majority of the other EU states, each one of which is supposed to meet a set financial target but which is missed by all of them except Estonia, Greece and ourselves. Furthermore, as the USA meets over 70 per cent of the total NATO budget, Mr. Munro should be thanking that country, and certainly not the EU, for the seven decades years of peace that he mentioned.

The only thing he got right in his letter was saying that the Leavers voted with little regard for what’s best for Europe. Of course we did; we voted for what we honestly believed was the best for the United Kingdom, and most definitely not for that of the European Union.

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

