Disappointment at delay of Littlehampton Harbour Lights Restaurant re-opening

I am sure I speak on behalf of an overwhelming number of old and potentially new Look & Sea customers in expressing regret and disappointment that the re-opening of the Harbour Lights Restaurant is now destined to be considerably delayed by the seemingly unnecessary decision by Liberal councillors to seek further scrutiny on the future of this project.

What a pity that, to a layman, it appears to be petty party politics that will certainly deny the outside chance of this very popular venue being open for the lucrative Christmas and New Year holiday period any denying any new management from making a flying start to their new tenure.

Stephen Lockwood,

Meadow Way, Westergate

