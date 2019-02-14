Does Worthing need more office space?

I was interested to see the proposed development of the old HMRC building in Station Approach.

I’m not sure of the demand for office space in Worthing, but would have thought with several current buildings being converted to housing – Columbia House, the old Lloyds Registrars building, etc. – it’s not great.

The buildings in the foreground have since been demolished but Teville Gate House, top, remains in place

Are the developers confident they will be able to find takers for all this office space?

Also, on a slightly different note, interested to see that our previous concern that Mosaique might develop the new Teville Gate (Station Square) site and be blighted by an ugly HMRC relic may actually be reversed, in that the one building may be rebuilt, while the rest of the site is still derelict.

We are now mid-February and still no plans from Mosaique.

Are they just stringing us, and the council, along?

Jenny Ellis

Halsbury Close, Worthing

---

---

---

