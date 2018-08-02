Extension to new cycle path on A259 needed for safety

I don’t know if it is just me, but after being stuck in many traffic jams when the new cycle track from Felpham to Littlehampton was being constructed, I, as a cyclist, decided to take a trip along said track.

I started my journey at the roundabout next to Wickes where I first had to negotiate the busy roundabout – which, incidentally has no official crossings for cycles or pedestrians.

Once I had crossed the busy road on foot pushing my cycle, in which I took my life in my own hands dodging the fast moving traffic, I was next faced with a rough, dusty track which is the only way across the river bridge, where finally I found myself on the start of the new track.

My argument is that this track which starts at Felpham actually goes nowhere! Is there going to be an extension that would take you across the bridge safely and end up near the Morrison’s roundabout or at least some sort of official crossings?

Mr M. Turner

Chaucer Avenue, Rustington

