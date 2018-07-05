Rail operator Govia Thameslink faces being stripped of its franchises unless performance on its services, across the South East including Worthing rapidly improves.

I remember the Herald campaign to remove the troubled operator from the claws of many commuters’ misery. With delays, cancellations and increased train fares a grim reality, has the Government finally had enough? Will change and action finally happen?

Thameslink services have been disrupted since a new timetable was introduced on May 20

Hard-working Worthing people need a decent, reliable, and fair train service!

Daniel De Conceicao Silva

Victoria Park Gardens

Worthing

