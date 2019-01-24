IKEA traffic increase causes concern for drivers’ health

Recent press coverage has emphasised the dangers to health of air pollution on busy roads.

What hasn’t been pointed out is that drivers stuck in stationary traffic are ten times more at risk from air pollution than cyclists.

Queuing traffic

The engines left running at level crossings, outside schools and in gridlocked traffic are not just poisoning the waiting pedestrians but also the people in the cars, particularly children.

And this is one of the main reasons why Adur Residents Environmental Action (AREA) is so concerned about the increase in traffic from IKEA and the proposed Brighton Road developments.

It is the occupants of cars, and the daily commuters in particular, who will bear the brunt of the increased pollution – respiratory problems, diabetes, asthma, dementia, heart problems.

Barb O’Kelly

Adur Residents Environmental Action,

Fairfield Close, Shoreham

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

Plans for IKEA and 600 homes in Lancing approved

Pollution levels for Worthing and Adur districts revealed

Cars queueing to get into Worthing town centre car park

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.