Lancing should meet ‘exceptional circumstances’ for bypass to A27

I wonder if some older residents of Lancing, who are protesting vociferously about the IKEA retail outlet, are having their attention deflected from the main issue here. Surely our main concern must be to ensure that we get a proper bypass to the A27?

I am given to understand that a motorway may be built through the edge of a National Park only in ‘exceptional circumstances’. Well, regarding Lancing, the ‘exceptional circumstance’ is that any bypass would have to be built to the north of the village – if it was built to the south, it would be in the sea!

So, come on Highways England. Stop spending millions of pounds on consultations, and just build us a proper by-pass. Now.

Pam Pashley

Wembley Avenue, Lancing

