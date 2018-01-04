LETTER: A New Year’s resolution...

A New Year’s resolution for this country: for it to cut its coat to fit its cloth.

Brexit or not, we are rushing pell-mell into aimless globalisation. And treating the country like a piece of international real estate run by commerce for those it sees fit to employ.

We pontificate about genocide and take little real action. Here we have a large number of homeless people, and a housing crisis. Above all perhaps the human footprint and numbers needs to be reduced. Nature is under assault. Cultural diversity between countries is becoming a pea soup.

We need to co-operate internationally and not compete. In a small matter Twitter and its siblings might best be removed, it does nothing for freedom of discussion, as opposed to aimless free speech.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston