LETTER: ‘Be thankful for our NHS’

Having worked for the NHS for 28 years as a registered nurse, I now find myself at the receiving end of the service as a patient.

I am writing this to praise the service I have received – especially to the respiratory team on level four of the west wing. Such friendly and supportive staff and I felt completely relaxed .

Also having now a free car park for the disabled takes the stress out of trying to find a disabled space.

I finished my appointment and had a lovely latte and something to eat at Costa coffee before heading home.

There is always criticism of the NHS. Now it’s in its 70th year – long may it last. Stop knocking it and be thankful we have it.

Jackie Burlison

Allangate Drive

Rustington

