LETTER: Best wishes for new venture

I write with regard to the decision to permit the construction of a new cafe facility with roof terrace associated with sports tuition on the seafront in Littlehampton.

I and others did put concerns about this project to the planners at Arun when the plans were originally submitted.

During the process of consideration of the application some changes were made, not least in reference to disabled access.

I do acknowledge that the proposal received widespread public support and the issues at stake were fairly assessed by the planning officers at Arun and I have no complaints about the decision.

I wish the applicant all the very best of success with the venture and look forward to trying it out when it opens.

Cllr Derrick Chester

Chairman

Planning and Transport

Committee, Littlehampton Town Council