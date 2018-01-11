LETTER: Building a village to be proud of

The start of the new year, we hope, will bring some sanity to the planners responsible for the village of Lancing.

Let’s hope that the Tory administration at Adur will review the dramatic changes earmarked for the village and that they will be prepared to listen to the wishes of the community, to uphold the village status, which is sadly being eroded by intensive development all around us in the misguided understanding that we need the massive planned developments in and around Lancing to boost the economy.

What we need is a time of serious reflection for its residents and to evaluate the quality of life within the village. It is almost a year since I stood down from County and I am pleased with the time I have spent serving the community.

This new year I look forward to seeing something of my efforts come to fruition in particular work which I have championed through my four years in office, with support from North Lancing residents, the work to install a foot path on the north side of Manor Road where it is absent.

This will improve the safety and, hopefully, add calming of traffic along Manor Road. I continue to serve Lancing with fellow Lancing Parish Councillors and take this opportunity to wish you all a very happy new year – and let’s hope we see some reality in building a Lancing village we are proud of.

Lionel Parsons

Pratton Avenue

Lancing