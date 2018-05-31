LETTER: Compassionate solution?

We all know it’s going to happen and quietly hope it comes gently and pain-free. We accept adverts for ‘life’ policies and more recently ‘funeral plans’.

However, for many death doesn’t happen in this way. I refer to the many cases of illness for which medicine has no cure, and even life-changing incidents leaving people in pain – mental and physical – which is unbearable.

Recently, a young man of 23 was horribly attacked with acid and wanted to end his life but had to travel to Europe to get doctors to assist him. In such extreme cases, surely we can find a way in the UK to allow such a compassionate solution.

A.D. Freeman

St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing

