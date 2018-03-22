LETTER: Demonstration of technology...

May I start by expressing my appreciation of what I thought was an amazing letter from I. Fox, esquire, of Rope Walk, Littlehampton, published last week under the heading of ‘Tablets, mobiles and technology’?

I think his take on all things related to gadgets was brilliant and I entirely agree with every word.

The expression ‘social media’ is also a complete anathema to me.

I was particularly taken by his observation that ‘essential text messages are transmitted through the ether at the speed of light’. Indeed, they can also travel immense distances. I watched on in silent awe as this was graphically demonstrated to me a few days ago. Picture the scene. There are two young females, Angmering school students I would believe, judging by their uniform, who whilst frustratingly close to and indeed within sight of each other are at this precise moment frozen in time being separated there being one on either side of a totally impenetrable object.

This situation means they will not be able to physically meet or actually speak to each other for a period of, (if history repeats itself) perhaps all of seven or eight minutes.

Technology to the fore as they start up and continue a text conversation with messages hurtling to and fro across that vast, barren and hitherto uncharted territory better identified perhaps as the distance between the northern and southern barriers of the Roundstone level crossing...

Martin Carter

Roundstone Drive, East Preston

