LETTER: How to release the funding?

With regard to last week’s front-page story about Ropetackle Centre funding blow, I can appreciate both points of view, having worked at arts centres and theatres in Plymouth, Hastings and Clacton-on-Sea.

Why can’t Ropetackle pay a realistic rent to the council for the premises, say £10,000, and the council give them a grant of £10,000? Then the Arts Council’s £45,000 can be released.

Adrian Towler

Connaught Avenue

Shoreham

