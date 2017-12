I was on a weekend break in Rustington, in 1963, and remember footprints painted overnight on April 1, along the foreshore from the shelter at Sea Lane to the promenade at Littlehampton and back off East Pier to the sea.

Try as I have, I cannot find any reference on the internet to this April Fools prank.

Does anyone recall the incident? Does anyone have information about it?

Albert Roy

Roman Road

London