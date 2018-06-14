LETTER: No family should be in poverty

This country is not on the Victorian bread line and in a fair society there should be no families in genuine poverty.

The demise of the high street retailer, and our falling into the hands of globalised internet suppliers like Amazon, and very soon food as well, is more a social decision than economic.

People individually buy what is available where it is available, and are not making a social decision.

The survival of the retail shop and department store, is part and parcel of whether our society is run from the grass roots, or imposed from above.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston



