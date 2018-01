On behalf of Shoreham-by-Sea Royal British Legion, may I give grateful thanks to everybody who helped in any way with our Poppy Appeal?

We also give thanks to all those who gave so generously. The total raised for Shoreham is £31,590.64. Thank you all so much.

Ray Bradley

Poppy Appeal organiser,

Shoreham-by-Sea

Royal British Legion,

Buckingham Road, Shoreham