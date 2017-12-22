LETTER: Resurrecting old rail line

I note that Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, reports that in response to the Transport Secretary’s announcement about reopening some lines which were closed in the Beeching era he has received pleas to reopen the Shoreham – Steyning railway.

I hope that the pleas received favourable consideration. Closure of the railway between Shoreham, Steyning and Horsham has reduced mobility for residents of the Adur valley.

This particular affects teenagers, the visually impaired and others without cars. For them there are buses which take between two and three times longer than the train did.

Should the railway line between Shoreham, Steyning and Horsham be reopened, it would provide a diversionary route for trains when engineering work takes place.

Diverting trains between Brighton and Victoria via Steyning and Crawley, the route is only 64 miles long.

The route now used via Littlehampton is 82 miles long and incurs a reversal at Littlehampton.

J.A. Jaeger

Bulkington Avenue

Worthing