LETTER: Supporting our veterans

Each Father’s Day, I am thankful I was one of the lucky ones. My father, Spitfire pilot Allan Scott, returned from the Second World War to continue his career in the RAF and become grandfather to my three children and, more recently, a great-grandfather for the first time.

I am grateful my father was not one of the thousands of men who did not become fathers or left children behind, having made the ultimate sacrifice so that we, the next generation, may live in peace and freedom.

I am immensely proud of my dad and his RAF service, selflessly taking to the skies, in the defence of our nation when he knew the odds of survival were often slim. Allan flew throughout the war, most notably taking part in the Battle for Malta, helping to free the stricken island from a years-long siege which had left its people dying of hunger.

For those who were not as lucky as my family, I am grateful that the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund stepped in to help those bereaved and injured during the Second World War and continues to stand side by side with them, and all of those who have served since.

I know my father and his fellow RAF comrades were not the first generation and sadly will not be the last to risk everything to protect our shores. But they do so in the knowledge that should the worst happen, the RAF Benevolent Fund will be there in their hour of need. If you know an RAF veteran who is struggling and could benefit from some extra support, please call 0800 169 2942.

Murray Scott

Proud RAF son,

c/o the RAF Benevolent Fund, London W1B 1AR

---

