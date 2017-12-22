LETTER: Thanks to all contributors

May I thank everybody who contributed to the collecting box at the Organ in Littlehampton Precinct during the Artisan Market on December 9, 2017?

I am pleased to say that a sum of £230.71 was raised for LOCA (Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts), which is responsible for Littlehampton Art Week and the Love festival, which will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

This collection will help towards the costs of staging this popular event. May l also extend special thanks to the lovely little girl who has bought me a little Christmas teddy bear?

I was very touched by her kindness and I do hope Father Christmas brings all that she hopes for.

Tyndall Jones

Freelance Bucket Collector

High Street, Littlehampton