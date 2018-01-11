LETTER: Thanks to all who supported

On behalf of all members of Worthing Lions, I would like to thank the extremely generous people of Worthing for their kind donations during our street collection – 2017 has exceeded all previous collections and has raised a whopping £8,768, all of which will be donated to local good causes.

As a club The Lions have been holding the street collections over many years and we often have parents bringing their children to see Father Christmas and telling us that their parents used to bring them, making it something of a family tradition.

All members of Worthing Lions are volunteers with no wages paid and little overheads which means money raised throughout the year can be given to those in need, both to other charities and individuals.

Information about Worthing Lions and the type of activities we hold and donations we give can be found on our website, www.worthinglions.co.uk

Now the Christmas collection is over we will start to plan our next big event, the Seafront Festival, which will be held during the last weekend of July.

We look forward to seeing everyone having a good time there as they have in the past.

Marian Down

Worthing Lions Club

George V Avenue

Worthing