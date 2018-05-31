LETTER: Well done to fundraisers

I would like to congratulate the three neighbours of mine, Beverley, Louisa and Mike in Tulip Tree Road, Durrington who completed the London Moonwalk last weekend in just over four hours and raised over £1,200.

They called themselves the ‘Tulip Tree Team’ and had tulips on their bras.

I know that other people around us sponsored them and would be pleased to know they were so successful. Well Done to the three tulips!

Maureen Lock

Tulip Tree Road

Durrington

