Littlehampton Waitrose site could replace vital facilities we have lost

I sincerely hope that when Arun District Council’s planning committee considers the application for 83 dwellings and 41 parking spaces on the old Waitrose site, that it will remember the number of flats, mainly for the elderly, we already have in Littlehampton.

Also, the closure of so many important amenities: the hospital; Tamarisk Centre; some dental services until 2022; the Look & Sea centre – plus the enormous pressure on GP surgeries.

The former Waitrose site in Littlehampton

| Read more – Littlehampton and Rustington GP surgeries to merge; Valued Tamarisk Centre to close doors at end of month; and Littlehampton’s Look & Sea Centre plans approved by councillors |

The latest example of the latter is 22,000 patients from the amalgamation of the Park Surgery and the Westcourt Medical Centre.

Although I am sure that it will be run efficiently, where does the personal doctor relationship fit in to this?

Since architects are already involved, it should be possible, instead of replacing this enormous building, to transform it into a fully functioning community centre.

Currently there is plenty of parking and easy access to the bus station.

There could be a health centre, an area for disabled people and their carers replacing the Tamarisk functions, day nursery, evening youth centre, toilets for bus passengers and drivers plus wardens’ accommodation to oversee the efficient function of the whole enterprise.

Whilst appreciating that this would require co-operation and finance from many different departments, it would replace some of the vital facilities that our special seaside town has lost.

I do not believe that the Waitrose site is suitable for the development suggested, so let us have better use of the shops, offices and empty premises that we already have.

Margaret Boulton

Beach Crescent, Littlehampton

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

Free TV licences: Tens of thousands of West Sussex households could lose out when scheme ends next year

Driving test pass rates revealed for test centres across Sussex

Sussex crime figures released: How does each area compare?

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.