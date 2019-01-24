MPs not respecting Brexit referendum result should be voted out of office

In his latest column, Ian Hart was of the opinion that the elected officials of this country had let everyone down, regardless of how they voted in the referendum, or which political party they support.

He went on to pose the question: “Where do we go from here?”

MPs should respect Brexit referendum result

Well Ian, I would like to suggest that we have another General Election, but one with a difference.

The object of this one would be to vote out of office every one of the present Members of Parliament who, having declared that they would respect the result of the referendum, then did exactly the opposite and put politics before the people, self before service, their future before ours.

They live in an entirely different world to the rest of us – a Westminster Bubble – one totally divorced from the real one which we inhabit, where we have our homes, our hopes, our dreams for the future.

These people do not deserve our support and another General Election would be our chance to show them that they will never, ever get it again.

As Shakespeare wrote; ‘A plague on both your houses’.

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

