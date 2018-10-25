MPs should have a free vote on Brexit

Regarding the People’s Vote on Brexit, I would like to make the following three points on my position:-

1) We now know the referendum was a false move by Cameron, to mollify his backbenchers – so it should have been declared invalid.

Brexit

2) The result was almost half-and-half.

In other countries it has to be 60 or 65 per cent to be valid.

3) Isn’t it time to allow our MPs to have a free vote?

They could combine the concerns of their constituents, knowledge of the consequences of leaving, and listen to their consciences.

I’d rather be governed by them than by tabloid editors.

John Munro

Westbury Lodge

Arundel

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

New Brexit survey reveals Worthing residents’ views

Shoreham guitarist Richard Durrant offers new album as pro-European statement

Skills-based single system honours Brexit referendum result

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.