New doctor’s surgeries needed to accommodate 300 new Climping homes

A report in the Littlehampton Gazette stated that Mulgrave Properties was given permission by Arun District Council to build 300 houses at Climping.

I wondered where the occupants of these houses will go for medical care.

Where will the new residents go for medical care?

I know the Fitzalan Surgery took in about 7,000 from the East Street Surgery and cannot accept any more patients – besides which, they are not very healthy themselves – but I do not know about other surgeries in the area.

Presumably this had been considered by Arun District Council when it gave Mulgrave Properties the go-ahead to build 300 houses in an area in which dentists and doctors cannot take on any more patients to my knowledge, but I cannot speak for other areas.

P.W. Watson

Sussex Street, Wick

