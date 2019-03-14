Plans for Worthing’s Teville Gate are disappointing

I was a little concerned to read your news report by James Butler and Oli Poole (Worthing Herald, February 28, and online)

The plans for Teville Gate in Worthing have finally been submitted and are a little disappointing.

The sheer size of the plans – to build 378 homes, a 83 bedroom hotel, a supermarket, a gym, restaurants and retail space – is perhaps a little over the top for our cosy seaside town.

How will our local hotel businesses, like the Chatsworth Hotel, Grand Victorian Hotel, etc., survive with yet another hotel chain to compete with?

I speak as a resident of Central ward and encourage all our councillors not to rush to any decision to approve this ambitious application by the developers, Mosaique Global Investments Ltd.

We have waited long enough so let’s get a good deal not just in the council’s interest but also in the interests of Worthing residents.

As the chief executive, Aized Sheikh, quoted to your newspaper, this is ‘a development which will stand the test of time and positively contribute to the town’s growth and prosperity’.

Well, if this is the case, then will our local, hard-working businesses survive the test of time or will they be swallowed up by huge, multinational organisations intent of destroying our traditional high street?

Will our beautiful, unique coastal town become an over-commercial land mass, like Milton Keynes (No offence to Milton Keynes, by the way)?

I guess only time will tell and our future now sits with the council who have a very important decision to make to ensure this does not happen.

Daniel De Conceicao Silva

Victoria Park Gardens, Worthing

