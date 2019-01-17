Worthing Borough Council executives’ salaries could be spent on weekly bin collections

I am writing about the reduction in (usually) weekly refuse/bin collection in Worthing. As from September this year, the refuse (grey-lidded bins) will only be collected fortnightly.

I do not have more than one black bin bag full – sometimes little rubbish. I try to recycle as much as possible.

Bins could overflow due to collection changes

Other properties, with families or more than one person/householder, have lots of refuse.

This causes bins to overflow with rubbish. These bins will be prone to attack by rats, foxes and seagulls, making for lots of unhygienic waste probably strewn across the pavement.

Weekly refuse collections to be scrapped in Adur and Worthing from September

There is an option of hiring bigger-capacity bins, I think, but why should people pay for those?

Why should the top executives at Worthing Borough Council receive inflated, overpaid salaries when that money can be better spent on weekly bin collections and other local services?

I hope other people write to you, also.

I will also write to Worthing Borough Council.

H.M. Bolus

Pilgrims Walk, West Worthing

---

---

