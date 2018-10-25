Worthing Brooklands Park golf course closure causes anger and dismay

No one else seems angry or even dismayed that the par-three golf course is to be destroyed as part of the new plans.

I am. I know of others who used it regularly and enjoyed it because it’s a manageable size for those of us not able to cope with the large courses.

Even nine holes is a long way and can take much longer than the couple of hours of fun we used to get from Brooklands two or three times a week.

I haven’t found anywhere else I think is comparable and it was in any case considered to be one of the best small courses in the country.

So much for nostalgia. I didn’t see anything about consultations regarding the future of the park and only found out about the public meeting by chance, even though I checked the website regularly.

So the promise to restore it to its original condition was kept by Rampion but there was no guarantee to reopen it as pointed out at the meeting.

I’m afraid that strikes me as duplicitous and I’ve written to the official email address to say so. There’s nothing in those plans for me to go to Brooklands for any more.

I wish the supporters of the go karts every success, as that was someone’s livelihood. I wonder what the council promised them?

P. Edwards

Pony Farm

Findon

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

Worthing’s Brooklands Park transformation plans revealed

Brooklands Park regeneration plans divide opinion on social media

Is Brooklands another missed opportunity?

Watch as Brooklands Park miniature railway is removed after 50 years

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.