Worthing MP commended for supporting retail closure on Remembrance Sunday

Five members of the House of Lords, including two former senior military officers, have called for a one-off retail closure for Remembrance Sunday, November 11, Armistice Day 2018, as set out in an early day motion moved by Kate Hoey and signed by MPs of all parties.

And may I thank and commend Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley for signing the motion? The annual USDAW conference voted unanimously for the one-day closure.

Beautiful red poppy flower on green natural background SUS-181207-122413001

That is representatives from all parts of the United Kingdom and across all retail companies. And there is a Sussex connection here. The proposition was moved by Paul Spencer the USDAW rep of Tesco Bognor Regis.

MPs and Peers would gain huge respect by putting Brexit argument aside for just five minutes and come together in genuine unity to legislate for retail closure on November 11, and thus enhance the peace, decorum and reflection inherent in Remembrance Sunday.

John Barstow, member, Usdaw Executive Council, Fittleworth

---

---

---

