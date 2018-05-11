Zodiac athletes are the world champions

Cheerleaders from Sussex are on top of the world.

All the hard work the team has put in paid off when the Zodiac Allstars Cheerleaders became world champions.

The athletes were representing the UK at the highest level

They were the only team from the UK in their division of 31 teams from all over the world at the Varsity All Star Summit Championship at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida from May 3 to 6.

Owners Brienne Thompson-Fields and Andy Wicks said to compete at the event was a huge achievement in itself but to win was incredible.

Andy added: “We are so proud of the athletes, all from Sussex. To represent their country at the highest level and win against the world’s best is credit to the hard work and commitment put in by them and is well deserved.”

There were 21 athletes in the Zodiac Allstars Shadow Junior Level 1 team that attended the competition.

Andy said: “The athletes have been working tremendously hard to prepare for this event and came out on top, becoming Summit world champions.

“Cheerleading struggles to receive sponsorship and subsequently the athletes and their families fully fund the trips.”

Sponsors to support the world champion team should contact zodiacallstarz@gmail.com

Zodiac is currently recruiting for its competition teams and the fun recreational programme from age three.