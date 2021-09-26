Best foot forward for walking breaks in the UK

Get walking

Walking breaks are a great way to experience coast, country, cities and villages of the UK, whether you want some gentle strolls or more challenging routes that stretch across several days of hiking.

With Britain's spectacular scenery and an enormous selection of camp sites, hotels, bed and breakfasts, and other accommodation to choose from, there's every incentive to pull on some hiking boots, get out there and get fitter while you marvel at what this country has to offer.

Enjoy a hike

Footpaths and hiking trails are everywhere to be explored, but if you want a more structured break, there are numerous walking associations and holiday companies that can arrange guided walks or tours, at varying costs.

The world is more beautiful when discovered on foot. You have the time to really look around you and stop off at sites of particular interest. And you can access far more places than can be reached with vehicles.

Beautiful Welsh countryside and Scottish scenery

From the mountains and valleys of Wales, to the lochs and stunning scenery of Scotland, the beauty of the lake District or the dramatic Irish coast, the whole UK has hidden pathways to explore, with well trodden routes to known beauty spots.

Companies such as Celtic Trails will plan a break that is tailored to your exact requirements by specialists. Simply look on the Web for walking holidays and you'll be spoilt for choice.

Plan your trek

But It's not hard to plan your own break and walks, with places to stay en route, as necessary.

The National Trust will guide you to campsites and hotels close to their specific attractions. And don't forget city trails which can be full of interest for both young and old, often with maps provided free.

There are specialist walks for beginners, for seniors, for families, with routes of varying length and difficulty, that can be free to join or available at a cost.

Luxury walking breaks

Some companies supply cottage accommodation purely for walkers, with extras such as hot tubs for soothing your aches and pains after a long and glorious day spent outdoors.

Many walks take in sites of historical interest, or follow a monument such as Hadrian's Wall for a sizeable challenge with fantastic scenery along the way.

Hostels are an option worth considering: they are no longer makeshift beds for the night, and mostly now resemble hotels, with clean and modern accommodation on a budget.

Walking in the Ben Nevis region in Scotland (JPI)

The hostel at Glen Nevis in the Highlands is very much of the 21st-century, offering comfort to weary walkers in en suite bedrooms, sleeping up to eight people in single and bunk beds.