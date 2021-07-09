Hundreds of thousands sign petition calling for a bank holiday if England win Euros

England fans cheer as they watch a live broadcast of the semi-final match between England and Denmark (Getty Images)

The Prime Minister is under mounting pressure to give workers a bank holiday if England beat Italy this Sunday and win Euro 2020.

Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition asking for Boris Johnson to grant a one-off day off in the event of the Three Lions winning the championship.

Over 300k people sign petition

The petition, set up by Lee Jones on the Parliament website, reads: “Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event – knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

“Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a bank holiday would be a perfect time to do this.”

Over 300,000 people have signed the petition on Friday morning.

Monday ‘too soon for a day-off’

Mr Johnson has wished the national men’s team the “very best” ahead of the final, but said granting a bank holiday would be “tempting fate”.

However, he has not ruled out the idea of a potential bank holiday and Downing Street sources told The Guardian that while Monday was too soon for a day-off - other options were being considered.

Downing Street also said employers who are able to should be flexible about allowing staff to go in to work late on Monday or take the day off if England win.

Pub opening hours on Sunday

England’s victory over Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday meant that the men’s team secured a place in their first major final for 55 years.

Downing Street has said it will set out any celebrations such as a victory parade for the England team “in due course” - if they win on Sunday.

The match will be over by 10pm if it is settled in normal time.

However, the prospect of extra time and a penalty shoot-out mean the game could finish closer to 11pm.