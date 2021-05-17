Mel B speaks candidly about her domestic abuse ordeal on GMB

Singer Mel B has opened up about her experience of domestic abuse, in a compelling interview with Good Morning Britain (ITV/GMB)

On 17 May, the Spice Girl appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to talk about her work with Women's Aid.

Mel has released a music video all about domestic abuse, in which she appears beaten and covered in fake bruises.

The 45-year-old said the video, called ‘Love Should Not Hurt’, was inspired by her own experiences while in a decade-long marriage to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

‘You just don't really know how to get out’

She has previously accused him of “emotional and physical abuse”, which he denies.

The track - which highlights the various natures of domestic abuse - was also inspired by conversations with survivors of domestic abuse and the impact of lockdown.

The song was made in collaboration with classical composer Fabio D'Andrea.

Mel told Susanna that victims of domestic abuse often don’t know how to get out, she said: “You just don't really know how to get out, or how to deal with it.

"There's a lot of shame and I'm saying lift that shame up."

‘It can just escalate very very quickly’

She added that often women don’t know where to go for help and have lost contact with their loved ones.

"The only way out is to kind of sporadically run and you don't even know where you're going or where you're going to get the help, you probably don't even have your own phone anymore and your friends probably haven't heard from you in months.” she said.

"We really wanted to highlight how it can just escalate very very quickly to you feeling so trapped and alone.