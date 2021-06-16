These are the most popular baby names for boys and girls in the UK for 2021 so far

Choosing a baby name can be a difficult decision, with so many to choose from and each name having its own unique meaning behind it (Photo: Shutterstock)

Choosing a baby name can be a difficult decision, with so many to choose from and each name having its own unique meaning behind it.

However, experts at Baby Centre have now pulled together the most popular names for newborn boys and girls in the UK to help make your decision a little easier, the Mirror reports.

This year's list has a mixture of traditionally popular names, as well as several new entries.

Topping the charts for girls' names are the likes of Lily, Amelia and Sophie, with Muhammed, Noah and Oliver continuing to prove popular for baby boy names.

Sarah Redshaw, managing editor for BabyCentre, said: "Lily swept in to take the crown and Elizabeth, the name that inspired Meghan and Harry’s choice, is a new entry.

"Perhaps the spotlight on the names will mean they stay popular for a few more years now, as has happened with Archie."

These are the top baby girl names and their change in rank position:

Lily+3

Amelia+1

Sophia-2

Olivia-2

Ava+1

Isla-1

Rosie+9

Aria+0

Freya+0

Ella+1

Emily+2

Mia-5

Isabella-3

Ivy-2

Hannah+5

Layla+29

Grace-3

Sophie+3

Evelyn+15

Evie-2

Isabelle-6

Elsie+3

Luna+6

Poppy-7

Willow-1

Phoebe+7

Zara+5

Daisy+12

Florence-3

Charlotte-11

Alice-8

Scarlett+23

Ada+3

Millie-3

Sienna-7

Nur+16

Lyla+25

Chloe+3

Emilia-12

Hallie+28

Zoe+8

Molly-7

Jessica+8

Mila-7

Maisie-2

Eva-4

Maya-17

Ruby-26

Darcie+25

Emma-12

Ayla+15

Penelope+37

Eliza+18

Ellie-15

Lucy+5

Esme-8

Thea+1

Maryam-4

Fatima+0

Lottie+7

Matilda-15

Harper-18

Maeve - new

Jasmine+6

Aurora+0

Orla+15

Eliana+16

Aisha+25

Erin-13

Leah - new

Arabella-14

Elizabeth - new

Maddison+23

Ariana - new

Bonnie-3

Maria-3

Mirha - new

Bella-15

Gracie+11

Anna-19

Rose+3

Violet-18

Abigail-4

Holly-34

Mylan- new

Robyn-33

Riley - new

Eden-1

Nora-7

Nancy+1

Imogen-15

Gabriella - new

Amber-16

Eleanor-25

Georgia-15

Iris-8

Lola-22

Sarah-51

Elodie - new

Clara-22

These are the top baby boy names and their change in rank position: