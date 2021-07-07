Wembley ‘could be set for 90,000-capacity crowd’ if England get to Euro 2020 final

The Euro 2020 final could be played in front of a packed Wembley Stadium if England beat Denmark (Getty Images)

The Euro 2020 final could be played in front of a packed Wembley Stadium if England beat Denmark tonight, according to reports.

A 90,000-capacity crowd “cannot be ruled out” if Gareth Southgate’s side make it through to the final to play Italy, a government source told the i.

A Government adviser told the newspaper that while there were “big issues to overcome”, a full capacity stadium could not be ruled out.

They added: “It’s by no means certain Wembley will be full for the final, but there’s a growing feeling that this could be a moment we cannot let pass. It cannot be rule out.

“There’s also those who believe if Wimbledon can have capacity crowds and no social distancing, then why can’t Wembley if England are in the final.”

The capacity at Wembley has increased throughout the tournament, with 22,500 people attending England’s group games and then 45,000 allowed to watch the 2-0 victory over Germany.

This number was then increased to “more than 60,000” for the semi-finals and final - all of which have or will be played at Wembley.

The Government has also reportedly consulted on whether to allow a victory parade through London - if England can beat both Denmark and Italy.