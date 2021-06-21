When does Love Island 2021 start? Date season 7 of UK show debut on ITV

Love Island will return for a seventh series of Mallorca sunshine in 2021 (Picture: ITV)

Producers of ITV’s hit reality show, Love Island, have confirmed the contestants for this year’s Love Island series.

Love Island was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, as contestants could not be flown to the villa in Mallorca amid Covid lockdowns.

As Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling return to the villa as hosts, ITV bosses have now confirmed when the show will begin.

So, when can we expect the seventh series of Love Island? This is what we know so far.

Will Love Island return in 2021?

Love Island will be back on our screens from 28 June on ITV2 at 9pm.

ITV bosses have said since January that the show would return, and it was confirmed earlier in June that the Mallorca sunshine will feature as the backdrop for the upcoming season.

ITV has confirmed cast and crew will fly out to Spain on 20 June, with the show beginning one week later.

This year's show promises to be just as explosive as previous years, with ITV teasing: "More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

"And there’ll be lots of twists and turns along the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits.

"As the pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021."

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, added: "Love Island returns for its seventh sizzling series, as a host of new singletons seek to find their perfect match.

"Returning to ITV2, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’.

"With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings.

"From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in this ultimate search for love.”

Where is the villa this year?

The show will return to the original remote villa located in the picturesque village Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Majorca.

There was thought to have been a back-up villa in Jersey, part of the UK’s common travel area, but this will not be required now.

Producers are yet to confirm whether there will be a ‘Winter Sun’ series, usually shot in South Africa, as Covid continues to cause travel uncertainties.

Who will host this year’s show?

The 2021 series will be hosted by Radio 1 presenter Laura Whitmore.

She welcomed her first child, a daughter, in March. Despite this, she is expected to return to the show alongside her husband Iain Stirling, who provides the show’s voiceover.