Best swim trunks for men UK 2021 look stylish in these swim shorts

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A great pair of men’s swim shorts - trunks, swimsuit, bathers, whatever you fancy calling them - will play double duty.

Yes, of course, they’re terrific for a dip, be it in the pool, beach, or river for a wild swim. But more than that, in an age when male fashion in the UK has come on leaps and bounds, choose the right pair of swim trunks and they’ll work as a versatile part of your summer wardrobe.

What does that mean? These swim trunks are shorts, too - perfect for heading to a friend’s BBQ, out for a drink in a beer garden, or a jaunty jog.

Best yet, if you find yourself suddenly in sight of an inviting body of water - you’ve just run the seafront, or popped over to a friend’s house who has a backyard pool and the sun is out - you’re ready for a swim in an instance.

If you’re in need of a new pair of swim shorts these are nine of the best available on the market right now for men of all sizes.

BOSS Dolphin swim shorts £55.00 These Hugo Boss shorts are simple but eye-catching - The perfect shorts for you to continue to wear when you are relaxing on the beach or going for a stroll. There's a choice of colour, either pink or blue, and they're available in sizes S to XL. They feature an elasticated waist, side pockets, a single back pocket with eyelet drain so there's plenty of space to store your things when you're not in the pool.

Mango Stripes print swimsuit £35.99 These shorts have a classic strip design in an array of blue tones. They're ideal for day-to-beachwear - throw a cool linen shirt on top, a pair of Ray-Bans and you'll be channelling James Bond in the Caribbean. Available in size S to XL, with an elasticated waistband and two side pockets.

Quick Dry Swim Shorts £12.50 If you like things simple - and certain to match most of your wardrobe - these navy sim shorts are essential for any holiday or trip to the pool. Made with recycled polyester - a great choice if you're conscious about sustainable fashion. Not a navy man? They're also available in a wide range of colours to suit every taste and mood, from navy to orange to pink to dark green. Available in sizes XS to 3XL.

Nike Swimming camo wave shorts in khaki £32.00 Be ready to combat whatever comes your way with these camouflage design shorts from Nike. If you've a shaggy, surfer vibe or love wearing earth tones, you'll rock these shorts. Available in sizes XS to 2XL. There's an elasticated drawstring waistband for ease and a comfortable fit, as well as handy pockets that can store essentials such as your phone if you are just relaxing poolside.

Guitar Placement Swim Shorts £30.00 Mahalo! If you're after a pair of swim shorts you can imagine the Rock wearing as he knocks back tequila shots, these are they. You, too, can live the Hawaiian dream. Part of the new collection from Joe Browns, these laidback tropical palm swim shorts are finished with a funky guitar border print. Available in sizes S to XXL, and are machine washable for an easy clean.

Printed recycled polyester swim shorts £84.95 There's a sexy, preppy vibe to these swim trunks (if you don't find that an oxymoron). Made from recycled polyester (eco-credentials, check), they're quick dry, so you're only a polo shirt away from being ready to hit a summer BBQ. Timelessly chic.

Clifford Geo Print Swim Suit Reiss £55.00 Refined, elegant, casual, cool. With inner-mesh lining to allow your most important parts to be protected when your suit is clinging wet. Available in sizes XS to XL, though Reiss is slightly on the smaller side, so be generous in your estimate when ordering.

PAUL SMITH Polka dot swimming trunks £110.00 There are few British designers as effortlessly cool as Paul Smith, and these swim trunks completely fall in line with their chic aesthetic. As Selfridges note "These swim shorts chime with its sensibility, as they're decorated with colourful polka dots inspired by watercolour palettes. Ensuring you not only look stylish, but are at ease to, this pair is cut to relaxed-fitting shape with breathable mesh lining and a trio of pockets. All you need now is a surfboard and a buzzing beach bar"

Quick Dry Flamingo Print Swim Shorts £17.50 These fun swim shorts have a touch of an 'Adam Samberg in Palm Springs' vibe - no bad thing, given everybody would love to party with him. They're made from a quick drying fabric, recycled from plastic bottles. The bright blue and pink colours are also sure to make sure you stand out from the crowd poolside. With a draw-string waist for a comfortable and secure fit, available in sizes XS to 3XL.

Lyle & Scott plus swim shorts in light blue £40.00 These swim shorts have been designed specifically for the plus size gentleman, ensuring a comfortable fit. Available in sizes 2XL to 5XL. The pale blue colour is a classic summer colour while the branded embroidered logo on one leg adds a statement. They feature an elasticated waist, side pockets, a single back pocket.