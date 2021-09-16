'Fired-up' Tommy Welch told to relax more after points victory against Alvaro Terrero

Hove heavyweight Tommy Welch battled to a points victory

Speaking to the Indy, Welch’s coach and father, former British and Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Scott said, “We like to win in style, Tommy has arrived on the scene and is an exciting prospect, this time we didn’t get the knockout we were looking for.

“To be fair Terrero was 15 and a half stone a month ago but he weighed in at 17 stone, he was rock solid and had clearly been on the weights.

“Tommy didn’t do what he needed to do in there. I felt he was probably too fired up in the dressing room beforehand which can sometimes have an adverse effect once the bell goes.

“But it’s a learning curve, will we change a few things? Definitely. Will it make him better next time? Definitely. We certainly need him to relax more, but ultimately the better the opponent, the better the progress, there’s far more positives than negatives.”