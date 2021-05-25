Heavyweight Tommy Welch blasts to victory and now eyes Brighton showdown

Tommy Welch recorded a first round KO against Dmitrij Kalinovskij in Coventry

Appearing on Mick Hennessey’s first promotion back in front of fans broadcast on Channel 5, Welch’s whirlwind start against Dmitrij Kalinovskij, gave the referee, Ian John Lewis, little choice but to call a halt to the contest after only one minute and 11 seconds of the first round.

Welch’s father and trainer, former British and Commonwealth Heavyweight title holder, Scott told the Brighton Indy on Tuesday, “You can only fight the opponent that's put in front of you, I believe despite the short length of the contest Tommy did what he needs to do to show everyone he can mix it at the next level.

"Many people were shocked by the nature of his win, doing what he did to on paper a durable opponent who had been in with a number of quality fighters.”

Welch Senior added “There is no such thing at this level as a learning fight, you learn in the gym in training, how you win shows how much you’ve learnt since the last fight.”