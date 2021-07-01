Shoreham heavyweight hope Welch is wasting no time

Tommy Welch hopes to be back again in the ring within a month

Welch’s victory in Belgium, which was hailed on social media by former World Champion Shannon Briggs, took his record to 3-0 since joining the professional ranks at the beginning of the year.

His trainer, and father, former British and Commonwealth title holder Scott told the Herald that activity was all part of the game plan.

“We are waiting on a date from our promoter Mick Hennessey for July, then would like to see Tommy out again at least three or four times before the turn of the year.”

“While keeping busy might be viewed by some as an old school approach, its very much part of our game plan. Training is obviously a huge part but there is nothing better than action in the ring, and at this stage, we need the results to help shape Tommy’s career development.”

“Rounds under our belt would naturally be a huge part of his development, and he’s training to go the distance when required, but ultimately at this stage in his career, we want the win in the exciting style that prompted the post from Shannon, regardless of what period it might be in the fight. It’s that style that will put bums on seats in the future”

Welch, 26, signed a promotional deal the well respected operator Hennessey, who famously promoted Tyson Fury to his first World heavyweight title win in 2015, a deal that involves boxing on primetime terrestrial TV on Channel 5.

Welch snr is quick to acknowledge the importance of this exposure.

“While Tommy’s exciting style will build a fanbase, fighting on a free to air channel is also a huge advantage,” he said.

But Scott’s lifetime of experience in the noble art also delivers a realistic outlook as well.

“It’s a marathon not a sprint, with how he’s applying himself in training, Tommy is showing me more every time he climbs through the ropes.”

With talk of a Welch fighting on a ‘hometown’ promotion in Brighton before the end of the summer, along with another of Welch snr’s charges, former Love Islander Idris Virgo, on the bill, it looks like it’s a busy but exciting final six months of the year for our local fighter.