Sussex Sports Awards 2021: it's time to name your local sporting heroes

Kris Akabusi presenting the Sussex Sports Awards 2019

The prestigious annual awards are back for 2021 - celebrating the inspirational individuals and groups who have contributed to the sport and physical activity sector in Sussex over the past year.

Hosted by Active Sussex, the annual event has historically been a black-tie affair, held on the last Friday of November, awarding those who have gone the extra mile in the sport sector as well as high-achieving individuals and teams.

With the restrictions around the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, the Sussex Sports Awards 2020 was celebrated virtually, with five awards presented to those who had gone the extra mile to keep people active through the pandemic.

Now, with the country beginning to open up after months of restrictions, Active Sussex will be hosting an intimate awards celebration on Thursday 25 November 2021. Being held at the Sussex County Cricket Club in Hove, the evening will be shared with shortlisted individuals and groups and their families, along with key members of the sport and physical activity sector.

Nominations for the awards are now open to find individuals and organisations who have gone the extra mile to keep people active, and those who haven’t let adversity stand in the way of their sporting success.

Five awards are up for grabs; individual awards for Sports Personality of the Year, the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award and Volunteer of the Year, whilst organisations and projects can be nominated for the Community Engagement Award and the Inclusion and Diversity Award.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognised? Active Sussex want to hear your inspiring stories, so if you know someone who’s gone that extra mile to help keep people in Sussex active then nominate them before 12pm (midday) on Friday 29 October 2021.

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex’s Chief Executive said: “The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been felt across the whole of the physical activity sector, but in particular those communities who already find it more difficult to be active. There has been a fantastic amount of work that’s been happening across the county to help tackle those inequalities and support those most affected by the pandemic to get active.

"The Sussex Sports Awards have always been an important time to celebrate those who have contributed to sport and physical activity, but now, more than ever, it’s time to shine a spotlight on some of those dedicated groups and individuals who have really made a difference.”

To nominate an individual or organisation please visit www.sussexsportsawards.co.uk