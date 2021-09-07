Tommy Welch vs Alvaro Terrero: When is the heavyweight clash, how to watch for free, what did trainer Scott Welch say?

Unbeaten Tommy Welch has a five year plan for the heavyweight division

Hove’s explosive heavyweight, Tommy Welch, returns to terrestrial TV this Friday when he fights Spain’s Alvaro Terrero at Coventry’s Sky Dome in Mick Hennessey’s promotion which is live on Channel 5.

But just weeks after former World Heavyweight Champion David Haye announced a comeback at the age of 40, Welch’s father and coach, former British and Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion, Scott, told the Indy, “We are looking at a three to four year plan –Tommy will be out of the sport by 31”

“We have a set game plan, which despite the limitations of Covid is still in place.

“Tommy’s impressed a lot of people with his first four victories, Friday is the next part of the journey, Terroro, is no pushover and comes into the ring with a different boxing skillset to the previous opponents.”

Another rising star in the domestic pugilistic ranks, Conor Benn, appears to have totally bypassed the traditional career route, of Southern Area, English, British, Commonwealth and

European titles but Welch senior still sees that as the preferred route.

“Ideally, we want the British title, in the road Tommy grew up, on Shoreham Beach there have already been two British heavyweight champions, myself and the late and legendary Tommy Farr, so Tom obviously wants to make it three winners, and then look beyond that.

“As a sport Boxing is changing, everyone seems to be doing what the what to do, with the arrival of the You Tubers in the sport, the old route to some is not relevant anymore.

But do we want to go down the traditional route? Of course, we do, but we have to look at every eventuality, Daniel Dubois recently chose to fight someone with 20million on line viewers rather than a traditional opponent, if we were given an opportunity to jump this kind of promotion in the States we can’t rule it out.”

Straight after Friday’s contest, Welch moves into camp with Hughie Fury to assist him in preparation for his upcoming headlining bill on Sky Sports.

Welch Junior is scheduled to fight eight times next year, but after the Fury camp there’s talk of another contest in October as well as a potential TV date in Brighton in December.

“In 12 months’ time , all being well we should be up to 15/16 victories, then we are ready to push on the next level, at some point we will lock horns with the likes of Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois”