Aldwick win at Bognor on poignant day

On a sadder note, Saturday would have been the wedding day of young Ryan Purvis, who died last October, and the Aldwick players wore black armbands to mark what would have been a special day.

Bognor 2nd v Aldwick

Sussex League Division 6 West

At the Regis Oval, the latest instalment of this most local of derbies occurred went the visitors’ way.

Bognor batted first and lost opener Charlie Jays (2), who misjudged the arm of Alex Cooper as he threw from the boundary to run him out.

Ian Horner (1-36) removed Elvis Millen (5) and Ben Bambridge (1-15 ) bowled an economical line.

Mike Woolnough (24) and skipper Harry Hood (31) fought back before Hood was out to a fine diving catch from 72-year-old keeper Arthur Bradbury off Harry Rosser (3-18), Aldwick’s top bowler.

Sam Adams (69) and Joe Bennett 24) put on 71 for the seventh wicket. Adams was finally outdone by Jamie Murphy (1-23) as his side finished on 173-9 from 40 overs.

An injury to Aldwick’s John Young meant an early exit by ambulance to A&E and the visitors down to ten men.

Aldwick’s reply needed 37 from the last five overs from Ian Horner (47*) and Jamie Murphy (30*) in a 84-run partnership that clinched victory.

Before that, Ed White (33) got the visitors off to a good start until he became the first of Taylor Jaycocks’ four victims for 20.

Dean Stokes and Harry Rosser contributed 14 each and Ben Woolnough (1-27) and Jamie Woolnough (1-45) were Bognor’s other wicket takers but Aldwick carry on their winning ways and hope for more of the same against Rustington this week.

Aldwick 2nd v Littlehampton 3rd

Div 10 West South

Aldwick battled bravely chasing 197 for victory and failed by just seven runs in one of their best performances of the season.

Aldwick skipper Jonny Knapp opened the bowling attack with himself and almost immediately he removed opener Rick Herberlein (1).

Geoff Cole notched 27 before he was forced to retire and Darin Bird rode his luck at times but was top scorer with 71.

For Aldwick, Josh Kemp bowled his nine overs for 32 and deserved a wicket but Knapp (3-23) did well.

Things looked promising for Aldwick as openers Liam Hicks (59*) and Mark Lester (3 ) set up things nicely putting 49 on the board before Lester fell to Will Kitchen (2-31).

More runs came from Tom Hoare (17) , Dion Sampson (13) and Aiden Miles (23) but they were all being pegged back by Theo Hemsley (3-31 ).

At the end, Hicks was still there, making his first-ever half century, and he and skipper Jonny Knapp (13*) did their best but just fell short.

Despite still being in the relegation zone, Aldwick travel to Rustington this week with hope.

Chippingdale 3rd v Bognor 3rd

Division 11 West South

In Worthing, Bognor were placed into the field by their title-chasing hosts as the English summer was postponed for the weekend.

A fine 75 from Ben Saunders was ended by a fine catch from Mike Delaney off of Dan Winslow and Bognor’s boys ran around to good effect, Chips ending on 224-6.

Bognor’s response stuttered as Mike Shoulders grabbed 3-24 to leave the visitors on 42-4 and in a perilous position.

However the perky pairing of Nick Baker and Mike Delaney put on a rousing 115-run partnership to bring Bognor back into the match, Delaney out for a season’s best 40.

Baker continued unabated to 114 before he was out off of the last ball as Chips edged this contest by five runs.

Chichester Priory Park U15 v Bognor U15

West Sussex Area Under-15 League

At Singleton Bognor’s young guns got the win that secured the league title.

Fielding first, Bognor were set a stiff total of 165 to win, set in large part by Owen Spicer and Toby Toft.

This was no issue for the Bognor boys as runs up top from Ben Woolnough and the combative Elvis Millen laid the path for Charlie Jays to follow.

The coup-de-grace was supplied by Ethan Teasdale with a crunching four to win the game – and the league – for Bognor’s finest.

Chichester District Council v Bognor Rebels Midweek XI

On a fine evening at Priory Park, CDC batted first on a fine track and an electric outfield. Old warhorse Henry Whitby got stuck into the challenge and with support from Ollie Greenlees, Chi Council ended on 148.

A decent target was pursued by southpaw Joe Ashmore and with fine contributions from Tanveer and Dewan, the midweek men edged forward.

Thirteen were required off the final over and the old-and-young combination of Glenn West and Ryan Maskell were at the crease. A single from West left the flame-haired flayer Maskell on strike and with 12 needed, two sumptuous sixes saw the Rebels to a six-wicket win.

Lavant v Boxgrove

It was a blustery afternoon and Lavant skipper Steve Brooker invited Boxgrove to bat first.

James Thorpe and Ben Gottesman added 97 for the first wicket. Brooker broke the partnership, quickly followed by Ian Rawnsley trapping Thorpe lbw for 45.

Nick Wakefield and Foster added another 70 runs. Mark Sullivan steadied the flow of runs taking 3-42 but Boxgrove were able to declare on 222-6. Lavant’s batsmen found it had to score against the accurate Boxgrove bowling. Rawnsley was first to fall with the score on 29 followed by a flurry of wickets until Peter Burford steadied the innings with an unbeaten 30 and the match ended in a draw, with Lavant on 114-6.

Ebernoe v Loxwood

On a very hot day at thir Horn Fair, Ebernoe won the toss and elected to bat first in this 45-over match against invited opposition from Loxwood. Aaron Carter and Drew Clark quickly put on 49 for the first wicket, with both then falling to catches on the boundary for 29 and 31 apiece.

Sixteen-year-old Hunter Davies and captain Richard Stemp put on 148, scoring 97 and 66 before one was caught and the other bowled. Ebernoe finished with a respectable 280-7, with Jimmy Long taking 2-31 and Alex Seeley 2-50.

Following an excellent lunch, Ebernoe took the early wicket of Jimmy Brooks but partner Mark Jones carried his bat and saw the match through with an excellent innings of 140 not out.

A fifth-wicket partnership with Felix Macdonald, who scored 61, did the damage as Loxwood reached 281-6 with 16 balls to spare.

Drew Clark for Ebernoe took 3-48 but in dry conditions the fast outfield saw a high number of boundaries for both sides.

Lord Egremont presented the Horns Trophy to Jones as the highest-scoring batsman.